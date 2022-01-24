Cook Islands travel bubble to continue despite Omicron in NZ

The Cook Islands has opted to continue its travel bubble with New Zealand despite Omicron being in the community in Aotearoa.

Lagoon in the Cook Islands (Source: istock.com)

To date New Zealand has 19 community cases of Covid-19 associated with what the Ministry of Health has dubbed the January Omicron cluster.

The Cook Islands Cabinet is introducing additional measures, however, to reduce the risk of the virus entering. These measures take effect from Wednesday.

Cabinet may consider other measures in the coming days, it said.

For the next month no unvaccinated people will be allowed to enter the Cook Islands.

Residents or work permit holders who are parents or caregivers of children under five may apply for an exemption for their child or children.

Wearing a mask will be mandatory in all public indoor settings. This includes retail, workplaces and church.

Primary and secondary schools and early childhood centres will close to students for two weeks, resuming on February 7.

"This will allow time for families with five to 11 year olds the opportunity to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine which is expected in-country soon," the Cook Islands Cabinet said.

Rapid antigen testing is also now required for all travellers to Aitutaki prior to departure from Rarotonga.

Gatherings, irrespective of vaccination status, are limited to 100 people.

The Cook Islands Cabinet also said it had been briefed about two tourists who recently arrived in the country.

One of them had been notified by New Zealand's Ministry of Health that they had visited a location of interest.

The couple tested negative on Saturday and are quarantined. Day 5 and day 9 tests are to follow.

"Only when they have tested negative for both remaining tests will they no longer be quarantined," Cabinet said.

The Cook Islands reopened its borders on January 13.