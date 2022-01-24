Additional case, second household in Nelson Covid outbreak

A probable Covid-19 case has been announced in the Nelson region, in addition to the two new cases confirmed on Monday.

Whole genome sequencing is yet to confirm the variant, but the cases did attend events in Auckland, and are classed as part of the January Omicron outbreak.

Dr Stephen Bridgman, medical officer of health at Nelson Marlborough Health, said all three are household contacts in a separate household to the one which has been previously reported where there are 10 confirmed cases.

"A probable case within this new household has also been identified. The person has yet to return a positive test but has symptoms consistent with Covid-19,” Bridgman said.

The DHB is encouraging those in the region to get tested, especially those with Covid symptoms, no matter how mild, as there may be undetected cases.

Lexie O'Shea, chief executive of Nelson Marlborough DHB, said testing is "incredibly important" with Omicron around.

"We’ve watched what's happened overseas and we understand this is a very transmissable variant and we have to be super, super cautious in regards to getting testing and getting information out to the public."

The whole of New Zealand moved to the Red setting of the traffic light system at 11.59pm on Sunday night due to Omicron beginning to spread in the community.

It was confirmed on Sunday morning that new cases in Nelson and Tasman were the Omicron variant.