Good Sorts: Tokoroa woman comes to the rescue

Piripono means loyal in Te Reo, which is an apt way to describe Sunday's Good Sort - Tokoroa woman Piripono Brown, who dropped everything to help a hungry baby.

She had been dropping her kids off at day care, when she saw something she couldn't ignore.

It was a woman crying for help. Brown came back and noticed she had a baby, a hungry baby.

Rather than walk away, Brown breastfed the stranger's baby before buying the woman supplies and baby formula from the supermarket.

Watch the video above to learn more about Piripono Brown's selfless act.