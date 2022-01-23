Auckland’s Sky Tower, Motueka supermarkets visited by Omicron cases

The Ministry of Health has released new locations of interest in the growing Omicron outbreak.

Auckland's Sky Tower. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the entire country would be moving to the Red traffic light setting from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Among the locations is Auckland's Sky Tower, which was visited by a person who later tested positive for Omicron on Sunday January 16 between 10 and 11am.

Anyone there at the same time is asked to monitor symptoms for 10 days and get tested if any arise.

New World and Countdown Motueka have also been listed as Omicron location of interests.

The New World was visited by a case twice, once on Tuesday January 18 between 4 - 4:31pm and again on Thursday January 20 between 4:34pm and 5:30pm.

The shuttle bus park and ride at Auckland's domestic airport also has entries over two separate days.

Click here for the full list locations of interest list with dates, times and testing advice.





Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the chance of undetected Omicron community transmission is “high” because of the cases’ presence at multiple high-risk events.