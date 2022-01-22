Sadowski-Synnott lays down Olympic marker with X Games gold

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will enter the Beijing Olympics as a gold medal favourite, after winning slopestyle gold in the prestigious X Games competition on Saturday morning.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott holds up her gold medal she won in X Games slopestyle. (Source: Tommy Pyatt Photography)

Sadowski-Synnott led right from the start and made history with a run that helped her finish atop the podium against the world's best riders.

“It means so much to me, everyone was absolutely ripping, that was the sickest contest I have ever been a part of. To put that run down, I have been working towards it for a while, so I am just so stoked," she said.

In her second run, after lacing together a super technical rail section that included a blunt 450 out of the second rail, she landed a frontside double 1080 into a backside double 1080, becoming the first woman to ever land this combination in competition.

“I have been working towards that for the last year, and it was my goal to put it down here, so I am super happy,” she explained.

This was the third X Games gold medal of the 20-year-old's career and her third major event podium finish of the 2022 season.

She was joined on the podium by two-time Winter Olympic slopestyle gold medallist Jamie Anderson and Laurie Blouin.

This was the final event for Sadowski-Synnott before she heads to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics where she will be representing New Zealand in both snowboard slopestyle and big air.