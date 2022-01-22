Police identify man found dead in Tauranga Harbour

Police have now identified a man who was found dead in the water in Tauranga Harbour on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around 7.50am, police said.

The body was recovered by the Coast Guard a short time later.

Police had released a description of the man along with images of his clothing in a bid to enlist the publics help to identify him.

On Sunday evening police say he has now been identified.

Police have yet to name the man but have thanked the public for their help.

