Black Clash: All Black Will Jordan blasts rapid half-century

All Blacks and Crusaders fullback Will Jordan has once again shown his cricketing talents, powering his way to a rapid half-century during the 2022 Black Clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Jordan, who was impressive in his Black Clash debut in 2021, backed it up by smashing 67 off just 37 balls in the 2022 edition.

The 23-year-old saw off former Black Caps seamers Shane Bond and Kyle Mills before he took a liking to Nathan McCullum, launching three sixes into the crowd off the former spinner.

Jordan was eventually dismissed by Grant Elliott, but not before he and Kieran Read put on 100 for the first wicket.

Earlier, Team Cricket scored 203/5 from their 20 overs.