All Blacks duo lead Team Rugby to Black Clash victory

Kieran Read and Will Jordan have led Team Rugby to a comfortable victory over Team Cricket at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

Read nearly carried his bat on his way to 84 off 55 balls, anchoring the chase as all great leaders do.

He and Jordan - who scored 63 off 37 balls - combined for 100 for the first wicket to help Team Rugby chase down a formidable total of 203 set by Team Cricket.

Kieran Read and Will Jordan enjoyed a brilliant opening partnership. (Source: Photosport)

Read hit former Black Caps paceman Shane Bond for consecutive fours, before smashing him over his head for six during the double play over - meaning the six was doubled to 12.

Having hit a four off Kyle Mills to tie the scores, he was caught off a top edge, leaving him agonisingly close to carrying his bat.

However, the work was done and Jordie Barrett knocked his first ball into a gap to win the game and even the series 2-2.

Earlier, Stephen Fleming won the toss and chose to bat, a decision that appeared to pay dividends as his Team Cricket side racked up 203/5 from their 20 overs.

Fleming opened up with two-time Olympic shot put bronze medallist Tom Walsh, and it was the broad-shouldered star from Timaru that got the side off to a flyer, taking a liking to Jordie Barrett's bowling on his way to 34 off 26 deliveries.

Team Rugby had done a good job in restricting Team Cricket in the first half of the innings, but the run rate quickly accelerated as recently-retired Black Caps wicketkeeper BJ Watling combined with Grant Elliott in a brilliant partnership.

Elliott was eventually dismissed for 44 off 24 balls, but the run rate didn't decrease, as the big-hitting Jacob Oram strode to the crease and wasted no time in taking to the Team Rugby bowlers, racing to 23 not out off just eight balls. Watling was left not out on 58 from 36 balls.

Former Black Caps allrounder Anton Devcich was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/25 from his four overs.