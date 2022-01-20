NZ aid arrives in Tonga after ‘mammoth’ effort to clear runway

The New Zealand Defence Force's Hercules aircraft loaded with aid for tsunami-stricken Tonga has landed after a “mammoth effort” to get the air-field open.

NZDF’s Commander of Joint Forces New Zealand, Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour spoke to media on Thursday afternoon to provide an update after an underground volcano eruption triggered a tsunami on Saturday.

The NZDF’s Hercules aircraft has landed in Tonga, bringing urgent aid supplies including water containers, temporary shelters and generators.

However, it was not without what Gilmour said was a “mammoth effort” by Tongans to clear the runway by hand of a build-up of ash from the fallout.

Gilmour said he was "as shocked as anyone" after seeing the the impact of the eruption, namely, the extent of the ash coverage.

The plane would have arrived earlier, had it not been for the ash hampering the flight effort.

Mindful of using a contactless approach as fears the Covid-19 variant of Omicron is at the door in New Zealand, Gilmour says the Hercules crew will have no contact with people on the ground and all crew will wear PPE and supplies will be sanitised to prevent Covid from entering the Tongan community.

Gilmour says initial images show a number of areas in Tongatapu and the Haʻapai Island group are structurally damaged and the impacts of the damage are not yet known.

Ash coats the runway of Fua'amotu Airport. (Source: United Nations Satellite Centre)

He said the images of the damage were "worrying" and is hoping to be able to provide clarity for family and friends around the world in the coming days.

The NZ Defence Force is also preparing to send the ship HMNZS Canterbury, with two helicopters on board and HMNZS​ Aotearoa is arriving into Tonga tomorrow, Gilmour says.

He says in the coming week there could be up to three flights from New Zealand into Nuku’alofa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said earlier on Thursday, communication with Tonga was still limited.

"Some 2G connectivity has been restored for telecommunications provider Digicel customers. However, demand is exceeding capacity and connection inconsistent."

She said work was underway to add more capacity.