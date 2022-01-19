Annual rise in food prices biggest since 2011 – Stats NZ

Source: 1News

The cost of tomatoes have contributed to the highest annual food price increase in a decade, according to Stats NZ.

Supermarket trolley of food.

Figures released by the agency on Thursday showed that food in December was 4.5 per cent more expensive, on average, as compared to the same month in 2020.

Stats NZ consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said a "main contributor" had been a 99 per cent increase in the cost of tomatoes.

“The weighted average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased from $3.33 in December 2020 to $6.61 in December 2021.”

Tomatoes were followed by cabbage, broccoli, onions and lettuce which all saw a year-on-year price hike of more than 25 per cent.

Other products like grapes, capsicums, fresh eggs and white bread increased in price by more than 15 per cent.

Last month’s record rise was the highest since September 2011 when annual food prices grew 4.7 per cent after the Government raised GST.

Though, higher prices for tomatoes in December were partly offset by lower prices for avocados, kiwifruit and kumara.

Other grocery foods which had minor drops in price included mussels and chocolate.

Stats NZ said the increase in the average price of grocery foods had the biggest impact on the annual movement in overall food prices.

