Rumours of kids collapsing at vaccine clinic 'incorrect'

Online rumours about children collapsing at an Auckland Covid-19 vaccination centre are "incorrect", the Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) has confirmed.

A child receiving a vaccination. (Source: istock.com)

"We are aware of some claims of adverse events occurring at the Eventfinda Stadium drive-through vaccination centre on the North Shore yesterday. These are incorrect," NRHCC clinical director Dr Anthony Jordan told 1News.

"We can confirm there are no reports of any such events occurring.

"We recommend that parents and caregivers who want to know more about the vaccinations ensure they are getting information from trusted, official sources such as their GP."

The rumours come as children aged 5 to 11 in New Zealand became eligible for vaccination against Covid-19 on Monday. They would receive a paediatric version of the jab.

Jordan said more than 6600 children under 11 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine across Tāmaki Makaurau on the first day.

Across New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said 14,367 paediatric vaccine first doses were administered to 5 to 11-year-olds on Monday.

"More than 500 sites around New Zealand can administer the vaccine to this age group, with more coming online soon," the ministry said.

"We want to thank children, and the caregivers who supported them, who got their first dose yesterday. We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated."

Jordan added that there was a wide range of options parents and caregivers to vaccinate their children, including walk-in vaccination centres, drive-up vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

"There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city (in Auckland) - though not all are offering paediatric vaccinations so people should call ahead to check.

"People can walk in or drive up any time at community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26."