Plans underway to reconnect Tonga to communication services

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

Plans are underway to reconnect international 2G phone and text services to Tonga which has had a communication blackout since Saturday’s volcanic eruption.

The Pacific kingdom is still largely cut off.

The Pacific kingdom is still largely cut off.

The eruption and ensuing tsunami severed the Kingdom’s only submarine cable in two places and damaged satellite equipment after it struck the capital, Nuku’alofa.

Only satellite phones - of which there are not many in Tonga - are working, and the cable will take at least two weeks to repair.

READ MORE: Significant damage on Tonga's west coast - NZ High Commission

Tonga’s Speaker of Parliament, Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua, told 1News from New Zealand that plans are underway to deploy Digicel equipment and technicians on an Australian Air Force plane to repair the satellite damage.

Telstra Australia has also offered assistance, he said.

Fakafanua said the priority will be restoring lines to government and emergency services, as well as allowing residents to send and receive texts and calls to distressed family members overseas who are worried for their safety.

READ MORE: Tongans in NZ pray family and friends are safe

However, there is currently a thick layer of ash coating the 2.6 kilometre runway of Fua’amotu International Airport. A Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules, which was due to depart on Tuesday with emergency aid supplies has now been delayed due to this.

On Monday, 200 people managed to sweep 100 metres of ash off the runway.

WorldPacific IslandsNatural Disasters

Popular Stories

1

Woman, infant die after incident at Hamilton train station

2

Australia records deadliest day in Covid-19 pandemic

3

14 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

4

Cold-case team shines light on betrayal of Anne Frank

5

Video captures enormity of shockwave boom after Tonga eruption

Latest Stories

14 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

MIQ Omicron case's household contact tests positive for Covid

Woman, infant die after incident at Hamilton train station

Eriksen in talks for Premier League return after heart attack

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Related Stories

NZDF Tonga aid flight delayed due to ash on runway

Distress signal detected from isolated Tonga islands

Body of British woman swept away after Tonga tsunami found

NZ weightlifter David Liti waits to hear from family in Tonga