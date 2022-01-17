Interactive map shows NZ suburb's median house value rises

A new interactive map shows over nine hundred suburbs in New Zealand recorded an increase in their median value in 2021.

The Mapping the Market report by CoreLogic NZ released on Monday, displays the median value in dollars of 966 suburbs across the country.

Click here to check the median value in your suburb.

It also shows the percentage change between December 2020 and December 2021, and the change in dollar value for every suburb.

Of the 966 suburbs in the report, seven recorded median increases of at least 40 per cent.

The map shows that Herne Bay in Auckland is still New Zealand’s most expensive suburb with a median property value of $3.6 million, up $558,050 or 18.3 per cent compared to December 2020.

Herne Bay also registered a gain of more than $550,000, alongside Arrowtown, Jacks Point, and Lake Hayes in Queenstown.

By New Year’s Eve, there were 31 suburbs with median values of $2 million or more; 28 in Auckland, one in Wellington (Seatoun), and two in Queenstown.

The smallest dollar gain in 2021 was Runanga, Grey District at $29,500.