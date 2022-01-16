NZ Air Force aircraft to conduct flight over Tonga

A Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft is set to take a reconnaissance flight on Monday to assess the area near Tonga and low-lying islands after Saturday’s volcanic eruption and resulting tsunami.

P-3K2 Orion. (Source: NZDF.)

The flight would assist in an initial impact assessment of the volcano and tsunami.

The P-3K Orion is due to depart at 8am from Auckland’s Whenuapai base early on Monday morning, dependent on the ash cloud dissipating enough to enable safe flying in the area.

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted late on Saturday afternoon, causing a tsunami and covering much of Tonga in ash.

Much of Tonga’s communication network was cut out from Saturday night, with the extend of the damage not yet known.

Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday afternoon that "there are no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga".

Information coming out of Tonga is scarce, with reports on Sunday morning that many people are experiencing breathing difficulties as a result of ash falling from the sky.

NZ Defence Force personel (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Acting New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Lund says Nuku'alofa looks “like a moonscape” after being blanketed in volcanic ash.