Brian Tamaki arrested after alleged breach of bail conditions

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki was arrested at his home by police on Monday morning.

Brian Tamaki is arrested by police on January 17. (Source: Screen shot from NZ Herald video)

Brian and Hannah Tamaki said they anticipated his arrest in a Facebook live on her page on Monday.

They said they were aware on Sunday he would be arrested but had kept it quiet.

On Monday morning police released a statement saying they "can confirm a 63-year-old man has been arrested in Auckland today".

"The man has been arrested in relation to a breach of bail conditions following an event in Christchurch on 8 January 2022."

Tamaki is due to appear in the Auckland District Court via audio visual link later today.

Brian Tamaki's arrest comes after police on January 10 said they were "continuing to look into" whether or not he had breached his bail conditions by appearing at an anti-vaccination mandate and anti-lockdown protest in Christchurch that weekend.

Brian Tamaki speaks outside Auckland Central Police station in November. (Source: 1News)

Brian and Hannah Tamaki had been arrested in November following an anti-mandate protest in Auckland.

Brian Tamaki described himself in the live video as a "political prisoner" and said "I'm not a criminal".

"Fundamentally it's speaking for our freedom and our rights, basically. There's nothing else. I'm not a criminal."

Video streamed by The Freedom and Rights Coalition showed Tamaki being taken to Mt Eden Prison in Auckland.