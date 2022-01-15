Footage shows Tongan drivers try to flee tsunami wave

Source: 1News

Terrifying footage is emerging of Tongans fleeing tsunami waves caused by an underwater volcano erupting on Saturday afternoon.

One video shot from a reversing vehicle shows a wave smashing through a fence as other drivers try to get away from the water.

A person saying "reverse" in Tongan can be heard in the video.

A separate photo still showed flooded streets around a bank in the capital, Nukuʻalofa.

The Tongan Meteorological Service issued a tsunami warning for all of Tonga on Saturday evening after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted.

Local video footage shows waves washing ashore and ashfall from the volcano eruption mixed with rain, creating a dark and eerie landscape on the main island, Tongatapu.

