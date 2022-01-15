Footage shows Tongan drivers try to flee tsunami wave

Terrifying footage is emerging of Tongans fleeing tsunami waves caused by an underwater volcano erupting on Saturday afternoon.

One video shot from a reversing vehicle shows a wave smashing through a fence as other drivers try to get away from the water.

A person saying "reverse" in Tongan can be heard in the video.

A separate photo still showed flooded streets around a bank in the capital, Nukuʻalofa.

The Tongan Meteorological Service issued a tsunami warning for all of Tonga on Saturday evening after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted.

Local video footage shows waves washing ashore and ashfall from the volcano eruption mixed with rain, creating a dark and eerie landscape on the main island, Tongatapu.