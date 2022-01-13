Capital and Coast DHB close to 90% double vaxxed for Māori

The Capital and Coast District Health Board area is today likely to become the first to record 90 per cent of its Māori population getting two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health says it's likely the milestone will be reached today in the region comprising Wellington, Porirua and Kapiti Coast.

"When the region’s clinics closed for the day yesterday, they were only 32 second doses short and they’re expected to reach this significant milestone at some point today," the Ministry said.

"Not far behind in reaching 90% fully vaccinated for their eligible Māori populations are Canterbury and Auckland DHBs, who may get there next week."

The Māori vaccination rate has been below that of the general population, and Māori comprised a large number of those infected during last year's outbreak.

The Waitangi Tribunal held an urgent inquiry into the Government's handling of the pandemic.

It heard from Māori health experts and leaders, who have frequently said that vaccination rates for Māori lagged because the age-based roll out failed to consider its youthful population, and Māori health providers faced challenges accessing DHB funding.

It also heard key decisions were made without Māori input or consideration of the increased risk the virus posed to their communities.

The Waitangi Tribunal found the Crown’s response to Covid-19 actively breached the Treaty, and “Māori were put at a disproportionate risk of being infected by Delta” than other groups.