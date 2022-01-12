MIQ booking system amended after glitch affected hundreds

A new manual verification feature is being introduced to the MIQ booking system to override any glitch that fails to recognise hundreds of valid visa holders.

Managed isolation booking system. (Source: 1News)

It follows the 1News exclusive that highlighted how the issue had locked hundreds of visa holders out of the latest MIQ room release, on January 6, by failing to verify their details.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment confirmed the feature was being enabled for those who have a legal right to enter New Zealand.

“We are confident this will be in place before the next room release on January 20, and the small percentage of people who contacted us will be able to participate in that release,” says Andrew Milne, the acting deputy secretary of Managed Isolation and Quarantine.

The manual override will work by allowing Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to confirm with MIQ the person’s legal status, if their details cannot be automatically verified by the system.

The issue had stemmed from the introduction of a verification process using data from both INZ and the Department of Internal Affairs.

Milne said, last week, the change had been implemented to ensure that only those with authorisation booked a room, minimising room wastage.

Anyone affected by the issue should call the MIQ helpline on +64 4 931 5720 for further information.