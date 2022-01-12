Man waves axe out car window in NSW road rage incident

Dashcam footage has emerged showing the frightening moment two men in a car were chased by an axe-wielding driver on the M1 motorway near Byron Bay in NSW.

The footage shows the man driving a Holden hatchback while waving an axe at the pair in a Mercedes during the incident last year.

The pair in a Mercedes try to get to safety, driving away from the armed man who was swerving across the road.

Reacting to the situation, the passenger in the Mercedes can be heard telling the driver to head to the police station.

Once off the motorway the Mercedes is rammed twice from behind by the Mercedes.

Eventually the driver of the Holden loses control and runs off the road.

Nine News reports the driver - a 47-year old man from Grafton NSW - pleaded guilty to predatory driving and being armed with intent.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment.