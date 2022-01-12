Anti-vax doctor fined by Ministry of Health

A Canterbury doctor who was filmed issuing fake vaccine exemptions to patients has been issued a $300 infringement notice by the Ministry of Health for providing in-person health services while unvaccinated.

Dr Jonie Girouard (Source: Newshub screengrab)

Dr Jonie Girouard made headlines late last year when a Newshub sting caught her issuing fake vaccine exemptions to her patients from her weight loss clinic and describing the Covid-19 vaccine as "horrible medicine".

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health fined her for seeing her patients in-person while she was unvaccinated - a breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order 2021.

"It is critical for staff working in the health and disability sector to be vaccinated because they are caring for people who are at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19," a ministry spokesperson said.

"If a healthcare worker is unvaccinated, they can continue to see patients only if they are working 100 per cent remotely or via telehealth."

The ministry said the offending occurred on December 2 and Girouard narrowly avoided a $4000 fine.

"At the time, the infringement fee was set at $300," the ministry said.

"Infringement fees for these offences were subsequently increased from $300 to $4000 shortly after the offence occurred."

On Monday, the New Zealand Medical Association said Girouard was no longer registered and able to practise in New Zealand.

Her entry on the Register was removed following her request late last year.

Her actions are understood to still be under a police investigation, while WorkSafe, the Ministry of Health and the Health and Disability Commissioner have also launched investigations.