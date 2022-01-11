Almost 4% of mandated police not fully vaccinated

Almost four per cent of frontline police impacted by the mandate are not fully vaccinated, a week out from their first dose deadline.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

That is about 400 people (3.8 per cent) of the 10,900 staff who come under the vaccination order.

Police need to have their first dose of the Covid vaccine by January 17 and the second dose by March 1.

Vaccination rates among the entire police force are currently higher than the general eligible population (92 per cent), with almost 95 per cent of all 14,900 staff double vaccinated.

It comes as a group of uniformed officers from the NZ Police and the NZ Defence Force made an application to the High Court for a judicial review of the order.

The group believes the order will result in 'hundreds of dedicated uniformed professionals being discharged from service'.

A police spokesperson said vaccination aligned with their goal to keep staff and communities safe.

When the mandate was announced at the end of November last year, around 14 per cent of those affected in the force were not fully vaccinated.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said at the time he wasn’t expecting any push-back, "as we’ve seen with the health and education workforces, we’ve ended up at the 98, 99 per cent level with those".

"I’m confident we’ll get to similarly high levels with the police."