Auckland music festival Covid-19 location of interest

An Auckland music festival has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Golden Lights Music Festival was held at Trusts Arena in Henderson on Friday January 7 and was added to the list on Monday night.

The Ministry of Health asks anyone who was at the event to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

If symptoms develop, attendees are advised to get a test and stay at home until returning a negative test result.

DJs Wilkinson, Friction, and Culture Shock headlined the event.

It’s the third festival to be named as a location of interest, with two other music events named on Saturday.

A Drum and Bass festival, which was held on Monday January 3 in Mount Maunganui was originally listed as a close contact location, but the Ministry of Health re-categorised it to a lower risk event.

Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana, held on Sunday January 2, was also named as a location of interest.

Another location of interest added earlier on Monday afternoon is Kohi Nails Spa in Ōrewa, north of Auckland.

The nail salon was listed as a close contact location of interest which means anyone who visited the salon on January 5 between 1.26pm-2.30pm needs to self-isolate and get a Covid-19 test immediately.