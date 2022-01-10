Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

A Canterbury doctor under investigation for allegedly issuing fake vaccine exemptions is no longer able to practice medicine in New Zealand.

Dr Jonie Girouard (Source: Newshub screengrab)

Dr Jonie Girouard was captured in an undercover Newshub investigation late last year issuing fake certificates from her weight loss clinic and telling her patients how to get away with using them.

It prompted a complaint to police by the New Zealand Medical Association, who in turn began their own investigation.

While that investigation is understood to still be ongoing, the Medical Council confirmed to 1News on Monday Girouard cannot practise medicine at all in New Zealand.

"Council can confirm that Jonie Girouard is no longer listed as registered and able to practice in New Zealand," Dr Curtis Walker chair of the Medical Council of New Zealand said.

"Council takes these matters very seriously and our concern is demonstrated by the publication of our recent guidance emphasising Council's view that there is no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional practice, nor any promotion of anti-vaccination claims including on social media and advertising by health practitioners."

The council said it had suspended three doctors pending investigation "for conduct relating to Covid-19".

WorkSafe, the Ministry of Health and the Health and Disability Commissioner have also launched investigations.