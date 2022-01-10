Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

Source: 1News

A Canterbury doctor under investigation for allegedly issuing fake vaccine exemptions is no longer able to practice medicine in New Zealand.

Dr Jonie Girouard

Dr Jonie Girouard (Source: Newshub screengrab)

Dr Jonie Girouard was captured in an undercover Newshub investigation late last year issuing fake certificates from her weight loss clinic and telling her patients how to get away with using them.

It prompted a complaint to police by the New Zealand Medical Association, who in turn began their own investigation.

While that investigation is understood to still be ongoing, the Medical Council confirmed to 1News on Monday Girouard cannot practise medicine at all in New Zealand.

"Council can confirm that Jonie Girouard is no longer listed as registered and able to practice in New Zealand," Dr Curtis Walker chair of the Medical Council of New Zealand said.

"Council takes these matters very seriously and our concern is demonstrated by the publication of our recent guidance emphasising Council's view that there is no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional practice, nor any promotion of anti-vaccination claims including on social media and advertising by health practitioners."

The council said it had suspended three doctors pending investigation "for conduct relating to Covid-19".

WorkSafe, the Ministry of Health and the Health and Disability Commissioner have also launched investigations.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyHealthCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Full House star Bob Saget dies aged 65

2

27 new Covid-19 community cases today

3

New South Wales records deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic

4

Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

5

Classy Bangladesh give Taylor guard of honour in final Test

Latest Stories

Photos: Auckland man captures amazing bio-luminescent display

Cops 'looking into' Brian Tamaki attending anti-mandate event

Teen makes history as first female pitcher for pro ABL team

Weather system in Fiji strengthens to a tropical cyclone

Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

Related Stories

Cops 'looking into' Brian Tamaki attending anti-mandate event

More human remains found at North Canterbury beach

27 new Covid-19 community cases today

Wellington Covid-19 case attended Auckland block party