Bay of Plenty music festival now lower risk Covid location

A Mount Maunganui drum and bass music festival, initially classed as a close contact location, has now been recategorised as low risk.

Music festival file image. (Source: istock.com)

On Saturday night, the Ministry of Health added the event to its locations of interest, as a close contact location.

Those who attended the Drum and Bass festival on Monday January 3 were initially advised to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday afternoon recategorised the event as lower risk, and is now advising attendees to monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure and get a test if symptoms develop.

Another festival, Hidden Valley in Matakana was also added to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest on Saturday.

Anyone who attended this festival, held on Sunday January 2, is also asked to monitor for symptoms for 10 days after the event.

