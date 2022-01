A person has died after being found unresponsive in water in Whananaki, Northland.

Whananaki Estuary, Northland (Source: istock.com)

Police say emergency services were advised at 5.40pm on Saturday that a person had been “located unresponsive”.

“Tragically the person was not able to be revived,” police said.

Inquiries will be made in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.