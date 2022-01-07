Police investigating fake banknotes in South Taranaki

Police are asking people to be vigilant for fake banknotes after they were presented at South Taranaki businesses recently.

New Zealand money. (Source: istock.com)

“It’s important for people to understand it is both an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes,” police said.

Police said they were investigating the source of the banknotes.

“If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit banknote, do not accept it and notify police.

“If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit banknote, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Reserve Bank has a number of tips to help people spot fake banknotes: