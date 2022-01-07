Man sought over sex assault of elderly woman in New Plymouth

Police are investigating following the sexual assault of an elderly woman in New Plymouth just before Christmas.

The woman was sexually assaulted at her home in the early afternoon on December 22, Detective Sergeant Pat Yates said in a statement.

“We believe she first met her attacker in Waitara during the day," Yates said.

The woman had driven her vehicle to Marine Parade / West Beach, in Waitara, after taking a break from Christmas shopping when she damaged her car while parking.

She then received help from a man who changed her punctured tyre.

The man later drove her to her home address where the alleged sexual assault took place, Yates said.

Police are continuing to build a timeline of events.

"We believe the Marine Parade area in Waitara was busy on that particular day and we're hoping someone noticed the man change the victim's tyre," Yates said.

"As anyone would imagine, this was a traumatic ordeal for the victim, she is receiving support from family and friends.”

Anyone who may have witnessed a man changing a tyre on a white-coloured 2005 Toyota Spacio, or sightings of the vehicle while it travelled from Waitara to Bell Block between 12pm and 2.30pm, have been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220103/4046.