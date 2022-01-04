Third border-related Covid case tests positive for Omicron

Source: 1News

There is a third border-related Omicron Covid-19 case to announce on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 test (file photo).

The case is a household contact of the Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive last Thursday.

The Ministry of Health said the person, who is fully vaccinated, had been in isolation during their symptomatic period and has now been transferred to MIQ.

Investigations are ongoing but at this stage, there are no locations of interest or exposure events, the Health Ministry said.

Health officials say the second household contact continues to test negative but they remain in isolation.

There were 31 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Tuesday.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

