A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after police said there was a possible shooting at Leabank Park in Auckland's Manurewa.

Leabank Park Manurewa, Auckland (Source: Google Maps.)

Police said they were called to the incident about 3.10pm on Tuesday, and they remain at the scene.

Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1News the person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

They sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the incident.