The teenage boy who died after being hit by a vehicle in Omaha in the early hours of Saturday morning has been named by police.

Joshua Wayne Hartner. (Source: NZ Police)

Joshua Wayne Hartner, 17, of Auckland, died after the incident around 4am on Omaha Drive.

“We are ensuring that Joshua’s family is supported as they grieve the loss of a dearly loved son and family member,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. No one has been charged.