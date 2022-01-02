Helicopter crashes in South Island's Karamea

Source: 1News

A helicopter has crashed in Karamea on the South Island's west coast.

The scene of a helicopter crash in Karamea.

The scene of a helicopter crash in Karamea. (Source: 1News)

Police say they had received reports of a crash about 4pm on Saturday.

Indications are the pilot was the only person onboard at the time.

They are reported to be conscious and breathing, police said.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed one person had serious injuries and that a rescue helicopter is due to arrive shortly.

A local told 1News the helicopter had crashed into a stopbank.

The crash will be reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

New ZealandWest CoastAccidents

Helicopter crashes in South Island's Karamea

