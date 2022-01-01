Victoria beach shut after man dies in cliff collapse

A stretch of land near Bells Beach in Victoria has been closed the day after a man was killed when part of a cliff collapsed.

Parks Victoria on Saturday warned landslips and rockfalls had occurred in a section of beach at Jarosite Headland, near the popular Great Ocean Road surfing destination.

Parks Victoria warned the cliff may continue to move for several days and urged people to stay away from the area.

The rest of the beach remains open.

A 28-year-old man died on Friday after a 30-metre cliff face collapsed at Bells Beach.

Six people were sitting under the cliff and three were struck by falling debris.

The man was winched out by air ambulance and flown to Melbourne with serious upper body injuries but died on the way.

A man and a woman sustained non-life-threatening arm injuries and were taken to hospital in Geelong by road.

The beach is an internationally renowned surf spot, which up until the Covid-19 pandemic, held the annual Rip Curl Pro competition.

