Full video: The countdown to 2022 with TVNZ's NYE special

Join the TVNZ team — and some special guests — as we countdown to 2022 in a special New Year’s Eve show.

Tune in as something paranormal unfolds in Wellington and stay with us as Tāmaki Makaurau welcomes in the New Year with a light show dubbed “Auckland is Calling”.

Iconic landmarks the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Auckland War Memorial Museum will light up as part of the countdown to 2022.

The Tomokanga-themed bridge lighting reflects the 19 iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau and the weaving together of people, land and sea.

At the stroke of midnight, the main light show will kick off to ring in the New Year.

You can also watch the midnight moment live and free to air on all three TVNZ channels: TVNZ 1, 2 and DUKE; it will also be available through OnDemand.