Two senior gang members arrested in Wairoa after meth seized

Two senior patched members of the Mongrel Mob Mongrelism chapter have been arrested after 1kg of methamphetamine with an estimated $1 million street value was seized.

They were arrested after police executed a number of search warrants in Wairoa over “serious drug offending”.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse, Tairāwhiti Criminal Investigation Branch, said the arrests also came after recent gang violence in the area.

This included a patched member of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa being arrested for stabbing a rival gang member at the Z petrol station forecourt on December 23.

Police are also investigating two shootings at gang addresses on December 23 and 24, he said.

Moorhouse said it is believed the seized methamphetamine was destined for the Wairoa community.

“Police are very pleased to prevent such a large amount of the drug from hitting the street,” he said.

“Wairoa as a community has clearly suffered from the impact of gang violence and the distribution of this highly addictive drug.

“Police remain committed to preventing any violence and closing down the distribution of any illegal drug that causes harm to the community.”