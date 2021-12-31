Tributes flow for TV legend Betty White

Tributes are flowing on social media for beloved Golden Girls star Betty White, who died peacefully at home at the age of 99.

Betty White on the set of Hot in Cleveland in 2010. (Source: Associated Press)

She was just weeks away from her 100th birthday.

US President Joe Biden paid his respects to the late television pioneer.

"Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans," he said.

"She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve."

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White and Sandra Bullock in romantic comedy The Proposal, also paid tribute to the comedienne on Instagram.

“The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty,” he wrote.

“RIP Betty White!” actress Viola Davis said on Twitter.

“Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings.”

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

Comedian Seth Meyers, a former writer and cast member for Saturday Night Live, remembered White fondly as “the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party”.

“A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.”

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei described the late Golden Girls star as "our national treasure".

"Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

"As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough," Marvel star Mark Ruffalo said.

"Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White."