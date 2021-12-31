NZ post employee killed in Wellington buggy incident

Source: 1News

An New Zealand Post employee has been identified as the person who died after being trapped under a work vehicle in Tawa, Wellington, on Thursday afternoon.

Initial indications are that the vehicle rolled down a small bank on Lyndhurst Road.

Initial indications are that the vehicle rolled down a small bank on Lyndhurst Road. (Source: 1News)

Initial indications of the incident on Tawa’s Lyndhurst Road are that a delivery buggy rolled down a small bank on the residential street.

”NZ Post is devastated to lose a team member in a tragic accident in Tawa yesterday,” CEO David Walsh said.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with family, colleagues and the wider NZ Post team.”

Police said an investigation is underway to confirm how the person had died.

The incident has been referred to WorkSafe.

New ZealandAccidentsEmploymentWellington

Popular Stories

1

‘Dangerous’ bikers descend on Auckland CBD, smash police car

2

NZ post employee killed in Wellington buggy incident

3

Ex-All Black Terry Morrison dies of heart attack in Australia

4

Child's body found in Manawatū River; would-be rescuer missing

5

4 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 90% eligible Pasifika now fully vaccinated

Wellington Zoo’s Marty the chimpanzee dies suddenly at 34

‘Dangerous’ bikers descend on Auckland CBD, smash police car

4 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

Child's body found in Manawatū River; would-be rescuer missing

Related Stories

Wellington Zoo’s Marty the chimpanzee dies suddenly at 34

Desert Road reopens following overnight blockage

One person dead after being trapped under work vehicle in Tawa

Body found in search for diver missing north of Gisborne