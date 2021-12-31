NZ post employee killed in Wellington buggy incident

An New Zealand Post employee has been identified as the person who died after being trapped under a work vehicle in Tawa, Wellington, on Thursday afternoon.

Initial indications are that the vehicle rolled down a small bank on Lyndhurst Road. (Source: 1News)

Initial indications of the incident on Tawa’s Lyndhurst Road are that a delivery buggy rolled down a small bank on the residential street.

”NZ Post is devastated to lose a team member in a tragic accident in Tawa yesterday,” CEO David Walsh said.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with family, colleagues and the wider NZ Post team.”

Police said an investigation is underway to confirm how the person had died.

The incident has been referred to WorkSafe.