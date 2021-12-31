Man critically injured in Auckland CBD ‘altercation’

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in the Auckland CBD overnight.

Police at the stabbing scene on Beach Rd, Auckland CBD. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to an “altercation” involving a large group of people on Beach Road around 2.30am, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said.

A man is believed to have sustained stab wounds following the incident, and is now undergoing emergency surgery in Auckland Hospital, he said.

Two others were transported to Auckland Hospital with injuries and are in a stable condition.

Police will be carrying out a scene examination on Saturday, and inquiries into the incident are underway.