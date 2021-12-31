Ex-All Black Terry Morrison dies of heart attack in Australia

Former All Black Terry Morrison has died after having a heart attack while surfing in Australia. He was 70.

Terry Morrison (Source: Supplied)

The former Otago representative and national sprint champion died on the Sunshine Coast on the morning of Christmas Eve.

His wife Jacqueline Morrison confirmed the news on Facebook.

“My beautiful friend, husband and Alex’s dad. He was doing what he loved the most, surfing with his mates,” she wrote.

“After catching ‘the last wave in’ for coffee, he had a heart attack and fell into the ocean.

“I am eternally grateful to Mark, Rick, Paul, Phil and Brenden for their efforts to save their friend’s [life].”

She also thanked the other surfers, surf patrol, paramedics, hospital staff, and a doctor who happened to be on the beach.

“It’s devastating and surreal, but he was a happy man in his happy place, living life in the moment.”

Morrison played four matches for the All Blacks, including one Test, in 1973. Fans from the time will remember him for his blistering speed and long flowing blonde hair.