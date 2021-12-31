Dame Sophie Pascoe planning for future outside the pool

Dame Sophie Pascoe has her eyes firmly focused on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next winter, although has not decided on her future beyond that point.

Sophie Pascoe holds her medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. (Source: Getty)

The 11-time Paralympic gold medallist and four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist was recognised with a damehood for her contribution to swimming as part of the 2022 New Year's Honours.

The 28-year-old said despite all that she had achieved, there was still more to give.

"There's something in me telling me I'm not finished...I know when that day comes that I'll turn up to training and maybe the 'why' has fizzled out, or I don't enjoy it."

However, she said she had no plans to continue on after the Commonwealth Games at this stage.

"I get asked a lot if I'm going to Paris. It's in the back of my mind and I'm not ruling it out but I'm only focusing on the short term," Pascoe told 1News.

"For my mental well-being, for me it's short term goals, daily goals and ticking those off each day."

The champion swimmer said given the impact of the pandemic of the globe and especially travel, her future plans had the potential to change every day.

"I've got an incredible partner and family and friends that back me 100 per cent with whatever I choose to do, which is hard as an athlete to make those big decisions."

Whenever she decides to hang up the goggles, Pascoe hoped to get into the fashion industry, describing it as something she had "always been passionate about".

"To have the support in terms of the right connections leading me into the new world of fashion business, I look forward to share and showcase something else with New Zealand externally from the water."