Covid-19: 90% eligible Pasifika now fully vaccinated

Source: 1News

Ninety per cent of Pasifika aged 12 and over in New Zealand are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A vaccine pass is displayed on a phone for entry into a cafe.

A vaccine pass is displayed on a phone for entry into a cafe. (Source: Getty)

Ministry of Health figures show the milestone was reached on Friday.

The double-dose vaccination rate for eligible Pasifika in 13 of the country’s DHBs is at or above 90 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of eligible Pacific Islanders across the country have also received at least one jab.

To date, 271,232 first doses and 258,713 second doses have been administered to Pasifika.

“Our vaccine rollout remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron,” the Ministry of Health said.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicPacific Islands

Popular Stories

1

‘Dangerous’ bikers descend on Auckland CBD, smash police car

2

NZ post employee killed in Wellington buggy incident

3

Ex-All Black Terry Morrison dies of heart attack in Australia

4

Child's body found in Manawatū River; would-be rescuer missing

5

4 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 90% eligible Pasifika now fully vaccinated

Wellington Zoo’s Marty the chimpanzee dies suddenly at 34

‘Dangerous’ bikers descend on Auckland CBD, smash police car

4 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

Child's body found in Manawatū River; would-be rescuer missing

Related Stories

4 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

No Omicron cases among 49 new community Covid infections

'Gap' in ventilation messaging to combat Omicron, expert says

2021 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis