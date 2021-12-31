Covid-19: 90% eligible Pasifika now fully vaccinated

Ninety per cent of Pasifika aged 12 and over in New Zealand are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A vaccine pass is displayed on a phone for entry into a cafe. (Source: Getty)

Ministry of Health figures show the milestone was reached on Friday.

The double-dose vaccination rate for eligible Pasifika in 13 of the country’s DHBs is at or above 90 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of eligible Pacific Islanders across the country have also received at least one jab.

To date, 271,232 first doses and 258,713 second doses have been administered to Pasifika.

“Our vaccine rollout remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron,” the Ministry of Health said.