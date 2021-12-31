Anti-vaxxers turn on Trump after his pro-Covid jab comments

US anti-vaxxers and one-time Donald Trump supporters have turned on the former president after his recent comments in support of the Covid-19 vaccines.

(Source: Getty)

During an interview with right-wing political commentator Candace Owens released on December 22, Trump rejected her suggestions that the vaccines were not safe.

"Oh no, the vaccine works," Trump interrupted Owens, who said she was unvaccinated.

"The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine,” he added.

Two days earlier, Trump was booed by the crowd at an event in Dallas after telling former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly he had received the booster.

Some pro-Trump supporters and anti-vaccine activists turned on the former president despite Trump emphasising during both interviews that he was against Democratic President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates.

Conservative radio host and Trump supporter Wayne Allyn Root said the former president needed an intervention.

Root later told Reuters he that by "intervention" he simply meant a chance to convince Trump to "alter" his message.

Oregon cannabis industry worker Daniel McLean, 42, told Reuters he can “no longer can support” Trump because of what he described as his embrace of political establishment.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents make up 60 per cent of unvaccinated adult Americans.

About 60 per cent of the US population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The issue shows the tightrope Trump will have to walk during a 2024 presidential run of not alienating his anti-vaccine voters while appealing to more moderate conservatives.