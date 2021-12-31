Air New Zealand snack now to be served at end of flight

Those flying Air New Zealand this summer will now be served their onboard snack at the end of the flight — rather than during it — due to Covid-19.

File image of an Air New Zealand plane.

It means passengers will be given their snack as they disembark and it will have to be enjoyed at their destination instead.

The temporary change kicks in from Saturday, January 1. Tea and coffee is off the cards, but water will be available on request.

Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand's chief customer and sales officer, says it has made the move due to the threat of Omicron.

"It’s anticipated that we will soon see the Omicron variant within the New Zealand community, so we are making this change now to further safeguard our customers and crew," she said.

“Masks are one of the key ways to limit transmission, so making this change will enable our customers’ masks to be kept on throughout the flight and ensure they are as safe as possible while onboard an Air New Zealand aircraft.”

To date, 88 Omicron cases have been detected at the border. There are no community cases of Omicron.