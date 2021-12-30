Two arrested after aggravated robbery at Hamilton supermarket

Source: 1News

Two people have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton supermarket on Boxing Day.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A 20-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been arrested after the robbery of the SuperValue Flagstaff.

The pair have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear at the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

Several others have also been arrested as part of the investigation, including a 28-year-old man for arson.

Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth, says the investigation is ongoing and “further arrests are likely”.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Air NZ crew member with Omicron was out in community

2

60 new community Covid-19 cases, six Omicron cases at border

3

DJ Dimension speaks out over abusive messages on social media

4

'Extremely sorry' - Dimension confirms he is Omicron case

5

Omicron case’s three Waiheke housemates test negative

Latest Stories

One dead after becoming trapped under work vehicle in Tawa

Omicron case’s three Waiheke housemates test negative

Two arrested after aggravated robbery at Hamilton supermarket

Rotorua rest home resident dies after room fire

60 new community Covid-19 cases, six Omicron cases at border

Related Stories

Police concerned for woman missing from Taupō since Wednesday

Christchurch restaurant fined $20,000 over Covid-19 breaches

Three arrested after wild police chase in Pukekohe

Psychologist: ‘Perfect storm’ led to Waikeria prison riot