Two arrested after aggravated robbery at Hamilton supermarket

Two people have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton supermarket on Boxing Day.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A 20-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been arrested after the robbery of the SuperValue Flagstaff.

The pair have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear at the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

Several others have also been arrested as part of the investigation, including a 28-year-old man for arson.

Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth, says the investigation is ongoing and “further arrests are likely”.