Rotorua rest home resident dies after room fire

A 73-year-old Rotorua rest home resident died this morning after his room caught fire on Wednesday night.

By Courtney Hammond

Emergency services were called to Cantabria Lifecare just after 9.30pm.

One helicopter, two St John ambulances and two fire trucks attended the incident.

The resident suffered burns and was taken to Rotorua hospital in a critical condition.

He died this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ say the fire was already extinguished when fire crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the man’s room and no other residents were affected.

The cause of the fire has been confirmed as a smoking accident following investigations this morning.

The death has been reported to the coroner.