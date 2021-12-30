Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket this summer

Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of this summer.

Ross Taylor. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps batsman said the upcoming Bangladesh Test series would be his last in the white clothing, while he would bow out of short-form international cricket following this summer's series against Australia and the Netherlands.

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the Black Caps batting order since making his debut in 2006, amassing a plethora of records and achievements, most notably rising to the top of New Zealand’s runs scoring (18,074) and appearances (445) charts.

He will retire as New Zealand's leading runscorer in both Tests and ODIs, while he will equal Daniel Vettori for most Test caps for the country when he takes to the field in his final game at Hagley Oval next month.

Taylor acknowledged it wasn’t an easy decision to make but felt the time was right.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” he said.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

“But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me."

Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Taylor said he was focused on delivering high-class performances for the Black Caps this summer.

He also thanked his family, friends and those who had helped him throughout his career.

Coach Gary Stead said Taylor would undoubtedly bow out as one of New Zealand’s greats.

“Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the side and we’re thankful for his contributions to the Black Caps over an incredible career.

“His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism.

“His experience has held the side together on countless occasions and his catching record speaks for itself. There’s no doubt we’re going to miss him when he’s gone.

“Seeing him hit the winning runs in Southampton to help win our first ICC World title is a moment I will never forget and I’m sure it’s the same for many of the fans."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, unavailable for the Bangladesh series with an elbow injury, said Taylor had given his all to the New Zealand team over the years, and wished him well for the upcoming two Tests.

“Ross has been at the core of the side for so long and can be extremely proud of having brought the game in this country to a better place.

“He’s a world class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it’s been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats.

“It’s a really exciting time for Ross when he can reflect on so many amazing moments throughout his career and I know all the guys are also looking forward to sharing the occasions with him as he is such a special player to this team.”

NZC chief executive David White said everyone knew this day would eventually arrive but no-one wanted it to.

“He’s been a colossus in the Test team; one of the chief contributors to the success New Zealand has achieved over the past eight or nine years, and one of our few, true batting “greats”.

“And he’s also been a giant of the white ball formats – particularly the 50-over game, in which he’s excelled.”

White said Taylor was a leader, a fighter, and a terrific example for all who played alongside and against him.

“He’s very much earned the mana and respect he carries today.”

Taylor said he would remain available for Central Districts until the end of the season before making a decision on whether to continue playing domestic cricket.