‘Only in NZ’ - Hipkins' bush Covid update takes social media by storm

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins unusual entrance to deliver an update to media a stone’s throw from a Kāpiti Coast beach has gone viral after being turned into a series of hilarious videos.

Instead of walking the well-trodden path to the Beehive theatrette, he emerged from some bush at a Raumati South reserve and strolled down a path to the waiting stand of microphones and reporters.

Good to see Chris Hipkins is getting out and spreading his legs this summer pic.twitter.com/LjvRwSMfBT — Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@max_tweedie) December 29, 2021

“Right, sorry to keep you all waiting. Everybody good?” Hipkins said after arriving at the microphones.

The summer setting, with a soundtrack of birds and cicadas and children frolicking on a nearby playground, set Twitter alight.

Photos of Hipkins emerging from the bush soon hit Twitter, followed closely by the GIFs.

Going live to Chris Hipkins pic.twitter.com/qUHy8lfW2P — Dr. King In Yellow, Queen In Red (@daphlawless) December 29, 2021

They included Homer Simpson emerging from a bush and Mayor Quimby making an address on a beach.

It was also compared to GIFs of Bilbo Baggins famous line “I’m going on an adventure” from The Hobbit.

People have even set his walk to the theme of Parks and Recreation, The Shire music from Lord of the Rings, WWE wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s entrance music, Darth Vader and Jurassic Park, among others.

Ok tell me Chris Hipkins emerging from the trees is not this GIF? pic.twitter.com/mpMHkesCQ5 — Dr Andrea LaMarre (@andrealala89) December 29, 2021

Hipkins has been holidaying with his family in Raumati and the reserve was nearby, with his mum, Dr Rosemary Hipkins, coming down to apologise for her son's tardy arrival.

She explained to waiting media he was late because he had driven to his home in Upper Hutt to get his suit and then got stuck in traffic.

Hipkins' wife and children also watched him in action from a nearby hill.

Stone Cold Chris Hipkins always giving us the meme-able gold 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q5uH8l1tWV — Michel Mulipola (@bloodysamoan) December 30, 2021

A freelance camera operator by the name of Tony Meinen is also trending on Twitter in New Zealand, thanks to appearing in live streams of the presser before it kicked off.

He was nearby and decided to come and say hello.

“Just so you know Tony we’re live streaming,” one reporter eventually remarked.

Let the Hipkins memes recommence https://t.co/aPydgcR0ID — Andre Grover (@andregrover) December 29, 2021

Tony quickly ducked off camera with his hand over his mouth.

Thursday's bush entrance is not the first time Hipkins has set social media alight.

He managed to raise the eyebrows of Kiwis — including those of Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield himself — with a slip of the tongue during a press conference days into the Delta outbreak lockdown.

Chris Hipkins giving NZ the COVID news: https://t.co/wM8JDb3Yd6 pic.twitter.com/B1GYdsHDPh — Braydon Robinson (@BraydonTheKiwi) December 30, 2021

Speaking about people exercising during Level 4, Hipkins said it was a challenge for those in high-density areas to “get out and spread their legs” rather than stretch them.

His hilarious gaffe made international headlines and set social media alight, resulting in numerous TikTok videos, remixes and memorabilia.

Hipkins embraced it, later sporting a “spread your legs, not the virus. Unite against Covid-19” mug during another press conference and taking a sip.