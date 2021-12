A 24-hour search for a missing Nelson woman has come to an end after police came across a car down a bank.

Jylesza Needham. (Source: 1News)

Jylesza Needham, 29, left Nelson on Wednesday morning, driving towards Christchurch, but was later reported missing after family became concerned for her.

A police spokesperson confirmed her car was later found on Thursday afternoon having "crashed down a bank on the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway".

She is reported to have suffered minor to moderate injuries.