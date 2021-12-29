Three of Omicron case’s four Waiheke housemates test negative

Three of the four housemates who were in self-isolation with New Zealand's first Omicron case over Christmas have returned negative test results, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has revealed.

The results for the fourth person who was staying on Waiheke Island have not yet been returned.

Three positive Covid-19 cases who completed MIQ with the British artist, Dimension, are not linked to him, whole genomic sequencing results have shown.

The artist, who is also known as Robert Etheridge, was on Wednesday identified as New Zealand’s first Omicron case active in the community.

The drum and bass artist arrived in the country on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27, as a result of a day nine test.

The vaccination programme for 5 to 11-year-olds will begin on January 17 before the school term starts.

“We do understand through social media that the case visited the beach and had drinks with their neighbours whilst they were on Waiheke. The cases being identified by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service are being asked to isolate and to be tested,” Hipkins said.

“The exact number of contacts is still being confirmed and identified.”

Hipkins said the Health Ministry has identified one close contact following the first Omicron case’s release from MIQ.

The close contact is isolating and has returned a negative test.

There are 14 close contacts who were at dinner with the Omicron case at Auckland’s Soul Bar, eight of whom remain in Auckland and are awaiting Covid-19 test results.

A further six flew via a charter plane to Christchurch, where they performed at music festival Hidden Lakes on Wednesday.

The group had undergone saliva testing prior to flying, and before performing. All returned negative results.

In addition, 47 contacts have been identified at Impala night club, who are being asked to self-isolate and get tested.

“All of the updates we’ve seen so far are encouraging but we still don’t have the full picture of this so there’s still a bit of work to be done and we will continue to follow up with that.

“Whilst New Zealanders are enjoying the summer and many of us feel like we’re over Covid, Covid-19’s not yet finished with us and so we still do have to be vigilant.”