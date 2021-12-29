Three arrested after wild police chase in Pukekohe

Three people have been arrested following a police chase through Pukekohe on Tuesday evening.

A file image of a police car. (Source: istock.com)

Two of those arrested were the occupants of a stolen vehicle identified in Pukekohe at around 6pm.

The vehicle was later located in Waiuku by patrol cars and the police helicopter.

After the occupants failed to stop for police, the helicopter followed the vehicle from above as it drove at high speeds through Franklin.

The offenders soon abandoned the stolen vehicle when they were met by another person that picked them up while continuing to avoid police.

Something allegedly thrown from the offenders’ vehicle smashed the windscreen of a police car before the vehicle was eventually spiked and the three offenders were taken into custody.

A 21-year-old man who was already wanted by police is now facing a number of charges including; robbery, assault with weapon, escaping custody, failing to stop for police (twice), dangerous driving (twice), unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and resisting police arrest.

A 19-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were also taken into custody and are being charged with failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

The woman is also being charged with robbery.

All three are expected to appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

