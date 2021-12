Police are concerned for the well-being of a woman missing in Taupō since Wednesday afternoon.

Jan-Marie Burton. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Jan-Marie Burton was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday, police said.

Items of her clothing were located on Kinloch Beach, near the boat ramp on Kinloch Esplanade.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Burton since 4pm on Wednesday or has information which may help locate her have been urged to call 111, quoting event number P049123823.